Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,900 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.25% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 944.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

