Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 801 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.16% of Boston Beer worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9,940.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $896,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,538 shares of company stock worth $41,169,498. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.54.

SAM stock opened at $520.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $533.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.41 and its 200 day moving average is $391.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

