Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 81,840 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,840 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of UGI worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UGI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

