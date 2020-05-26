Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 97,544 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,544 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of AGNC Investment worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

AGNC opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

