Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,930 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

LMT traded up $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,671. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.67 and a 200-day moving average of $387.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

