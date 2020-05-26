Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $124,569.64 and approximately $23.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00819214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029058 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00032463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00160265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00204980 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

