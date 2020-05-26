MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Reaches $0.0037

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, Bittrex and DEx.top. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03852936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DEx.top, Coinrail, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Kryptono and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

