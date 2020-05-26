Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $170,849.10 and approximately $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00480563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003583 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,758,632 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

