Meili (MOGU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 29th.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter.

Meili stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Meili has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities raised Meili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Meili Company Profile

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

