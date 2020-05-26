Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,783,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,798,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,769 shares of company stock worth $11,252,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.71. 21,393,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $237.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $196.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

