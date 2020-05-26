Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,245,801 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.