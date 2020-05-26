Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

MO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 298,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,444,267. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

