Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,582 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,552. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.