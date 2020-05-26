Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,806 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,085. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.26. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

