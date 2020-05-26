Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 212 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,433.95. The company had a trading volume of 976,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,302.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,334.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

