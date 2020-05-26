Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 11,177 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 10,215,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

