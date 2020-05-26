Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,584,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 158,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

Shares of CHWY opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Chewy Inc has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

