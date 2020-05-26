Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $149.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,492. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.