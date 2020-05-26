Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.12. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

