Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

KHC stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

