Monkey Project Tops 1-Day Volume of $76.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $197,245.54 and $76.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,360,076 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

