Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,557 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Stifel Financial worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.