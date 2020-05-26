Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,757 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Steven Madden worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $54,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 600,601 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

