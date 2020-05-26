Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,666 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JLL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

