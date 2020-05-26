Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ViaSat worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViaSat in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.18. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

