Namecoin Price Reaches $0.44 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004962 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.46 million and $2,387.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,828.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.02567080 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00595366 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012429 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

