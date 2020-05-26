National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,453 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $86,963,000. FMR LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after acquiring an additional 760,507 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 458,732 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

