NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.