NFC Investments LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NFC Investments LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,426.68. 1,130,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,302.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,334.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

