NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $21.00 at Compass Point

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.05.

NMI stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $995.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.89. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

