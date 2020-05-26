Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 17,276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after buying an additional 182,387 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 65,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

NYSE JPM opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

