Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 311 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,996,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,193.41.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,122.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,009.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,073.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

