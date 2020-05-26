Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,541 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.