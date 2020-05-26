NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Position Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 68,814 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.30% of NovaGold Resources worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after buying an additional 845,261 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 6,940,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,938,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 34,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $429,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,753 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

