Nucleus Vision Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex and WazirX. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $178,611.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, WazirX, Bittrex, IDEX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Upbit, Zebpay, Huobi, Koinex, Bitrue, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

