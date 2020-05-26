NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $363.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $363.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.86.

NVDA opened at $361.05 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $363.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $222.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.52 and its 200-day moving average is $254.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

