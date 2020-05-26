Nyerium (NYEX) Market Cap Reaches $5,995.01

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 148% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $5,995.01 and approximately $12.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016642 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000786 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003021 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 32,039,656 coins and its circulating supply is 27,155,028 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

