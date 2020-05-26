Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after buying an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,529 shares of company stock worth $34,139,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

