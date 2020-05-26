Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

