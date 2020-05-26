OneLedger Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 23% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $135,659.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, CoinEx and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.03858856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031797 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,792,462 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

