Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.21-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.8 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.09 EPS.

OOMA stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 467,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,119 shares of company stock valued at $138,012. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

