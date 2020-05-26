Opus Price Down 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market capitalization of $151,020.30 and $216.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.02048960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00079385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00183206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

