Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Volume Hits $66.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $417,170.04 and $66.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00820441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029206 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00216311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00160896 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.