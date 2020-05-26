OVCODE Hits Market Cap of $358,401.49 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. OVCODE has a market cap of $358,401.49 and $1.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.02048707 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00183240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,051,706 tokens. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

