Oxycoin Achieves Market Cap of $81,492.71 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $81,492.71 and $8.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxycoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028297 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

