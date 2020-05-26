ParkinGo 24-Hour Volume Hits $46.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $787,746.26 and approximately $46.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029212 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029402 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,924.55 or 1.00617409 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00074980 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000621 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

