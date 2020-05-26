Patron Reaches Market Cap of $87,334.73 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Patron has a market cap of $87,334.73 and approximately $52.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 132.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.02048960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00079385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00183206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LATOKEN, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDAX, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

