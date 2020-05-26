PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Head to Head Contrast

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get PaySign alerts:

This table compares PaySign and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 21.39% 46.30% 14.83% Limelight Networks -5.94% -7.90% -6.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PaySign and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 1 3 0 2.75 Limelight Networks 0 1 4 0 2.80

PaySign presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $6.65, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PaySign and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $34.67 million 10.12 $7.45 million $0.14 51.00 Limelight Networks $200.63 million 3.30 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -39.57

PaySign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PaySign has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats Limelight Networks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.