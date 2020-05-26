Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,933 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pegasystems by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

