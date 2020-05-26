Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGSVY. ValuEngine upgraded Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

PGSVY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.49. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

